A two-day program for agricultural extension agents and farmers

Farmers and Agricultural Extension Officers are engaged in a two-day workshop on Cost-Effective Risk Management Options for Agriculture and Livelihoods which began Tuesday at Frenches House.

The workshop is being hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus.

It provides the participants with an opportunity to learn from experts in the field and engage in interactive sessions focused on two crucial areas: alternative feeds and feeding systems for livestock, and nutrient stewardship and integrated soil fertility management.

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the Workshop, Chief Agricultural Officer Renato Gumbs lauded the efforts of Veterinarian Dr. Nicole Timm in the Alternative Feed Production Programme.

He also encouraged participants to apply the knowledge gained at this workshop.

FAO National Correspondent Dr. Colleen Phillips said the FAO is pleased to host this workshop which is equipping attendees with the necessary knowledge and skills to enhance their current practices.

These areas, she said are critical components of ensuring food security and livelihoods resilience in the face of global crises.

Wednesday, the participants will be involved in a Field practical session at the Dumbarton Agricultural Station.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

