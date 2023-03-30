Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves thanks all who assisted during the 2021 eruptions of La Soufriere Volcano.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed gratitude to all those who supported and provided assistance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in the wake of the 2021 eruptions of La Soufriere Volcano.

The Prime Minister was delivering remarks at the opening of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Country Conference on Explosions, Ash & Lahars, at the UWI Open Campus Wednesday

Wednesday’s conference is being hosted by the UWI Seismic Research Centre, in partnership with the University of the West Indies Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

It is showcasing work and research based on the theme: The 2020-21 Eruption of La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent

The aim of the conference is to highlight research that has been or is being undertaken on La Soufrière Volcano with particular focus on the eruption that occurred between December 27, 2020 and April 22, 2021.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

