The Country Engagement Strategy for St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to bring tremendous benefits.

Director of Planning, Recardo Frederick says the Country Engagement Strategy for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which was officially launched Tuesday, is expected to bring tremendous benefits for the country, once it is efficiently implemented.

Delivering remarks at the launch, Mr. Frederick said preparatory work on the Strategy commenced in 2022, with consultations with various Ministries and Agencies of Government.

Mr. Frederick said the Strategy will play an important role in the Recovery Process, in the wake of recent challenges.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will benefit from an investment of 240-million dollars from the Caribbean Development Bank {CDB} for the implementation of its Country Engagement Strategy

