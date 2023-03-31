The 2023 National Population Housing Census officially launches

An official launch was held here this morning for the 2023 National Population and Housing Census.

The Census will be co-ordinated and implemented by the Statistical Office in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology.

Addressing the launch at the NIS Conference Room, Chief Statistician Lavorne Williams highlighted the importance of the Census exercise.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves encouraged all Vincentians to co-operate with the Enumerators and participate in the Census

