Vincentian Gospel Artiste Gary Miller will be launching his debut album this evening in Kingstown.

In an interview with NBC News, Miller said he is excited for this evening’s launch which will be held in the form of a watch party.

He also shared the inspiration behind the album which is called My Everything.

Miller is inviting everyone to the album launch.

His debut album which features seven tracks will be launched at 7:30 pm at Methodist Church Hall.

