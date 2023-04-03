Results of the Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship matches

Guyana Harpy Eagles won this year’s Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship with a 17-run victory over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Providence Stadium in Guyana last Saturday, the final day of the 4-day match.

Guyana Harpy Eagles performed a miracle with the ball to dismiss the Leeward Islands Hurricanes on an eventful final morning.

Chasing 143 to win, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes started the day on 81-1, and at 91-1, they looked set for a comfortable victory. However, off-spinner Kevin Sinclair with an incredible spell of bowling removed key Leeward Islands batsmen and caused a collapse.

The final scores: Guyana Harpy Eagles 122 and 267, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes 247 and 125.

