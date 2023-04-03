The 2023 Marriaqua Primary Schools Football Championship officially commences

12 Teams will compete in the 2023 Marriaqua Primary Schools Football Championship which will open at 9. 30 a. m today at the Cane End Playing Field in Marriaqua.

There will be an Opening Ceremony including a parade of the competing schools, and addresses by football and government officials followed by six matches.

The Championship will be played in two Divisions. Division A comprises Greggs Primary, Richland Park Government, Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist, Marriaqua Government, Cane End Government and Biabou Methodist.

In Division B are Lauders Government, Brighton Methodist, Lowmans Windward Anglican, Belmont Primary, Argyle Primary and Evesham Methodist.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

