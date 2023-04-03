NBA Results

New York Knicks defeated Washington Wizards 118-109 to become the latest team to book their place in the NBA play-offs. It was New York Knicks’ 4th consecutive win.

Atlanta Hawks’ overtime 132-130 win against Dallas Mavericks then eliminated Washington Wizards from play-in contention.

Brooklyn Nets moved closer to clinching a play-off berth in the NBA Eastern Conference by holding off Utah Jazz 111-110 last night.

Brooklyn Nets won their third straight, but only after blowing almost all of a 20-poiint lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Toronto Raptors beat the under-manned Charlotte Hornets 128-108 to secure a spot in the NBA play-in Tournament. Denver Nuggets sealed a 112-110 win over Golden State Warriors.

The regular NBA season concludes on 9th April with the play-in Tournament from 11th to 14th April, and the play-offs starting on 15th April, 2023.

