Ministry of Health to host massive health fair

A wide range of health services will be offered to Vincentians tomorrow, during a massive Health Fair, to be hosted by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment.

The activity will be held to coincide with World Health Day, which will be observed on Friday April 7th with the theme: Health For All: Strengthening Primary Health Care

Chief Pharmacist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Deserie Guy says Pharmacists will be among the health personnel on hand to provide information to the public.

Tomorrow’s Health Fair will be held at Heritage Square, from 9am

