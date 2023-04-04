Fisheries sector receives 2.3 Million USD from Japanese government

Some US$ 2.3 million has been contributed by the Government of Japan for further development of the fishing industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The grant aid is geared towards the procurement of equipment for the technological advancement of infrastructure within the sector.

The signing ceremony was held yesterday at the Fisheries Conference room in Kingstown.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar thanked the Government of Japan, and urged local Fishers to take advantage of the opportunities emerging in the Fisheries sector.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Extraordinary and Pleni-potentiary of Japan to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Matsubara Yataka said the grant aid is intended to enhance efficiency in the Fisheries sector.

Photo by: St.Vincent times

