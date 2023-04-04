Local Tri Tri fishers receiving support from EnGenDER project

Local Tri Tri Fishers are receiving support to help them cope with the negative impact of the 2021 volcanic eruptions.

The Fishers are receiving livelihood support under the UNDP’s Enabling Gender-Response Disaster Recovery Climate and Environmental Resilience in the Caribbean (EnGenDER) Project.

The Climate Smart Fisheries Project is also supported by the Governments of Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Fishers were presented with equipment and supplies under the project, during a ceremony held last week at the Chateaubelair Learning Resource Centre.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Chief Fisheries Officer, Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard noted that the project is timely and will provide much needed support for the local Tri Tri Fishers, most of whom are women.

The equipment and supplies were handed over during last week’s ceremony included freezers, raincoats, buckers, aprons, submersible lights, ice boxes and water boots.

Meanwhile, Engender Project Manager Dr. Marium Alleyne highlighted the importance of building resilience among local Tri Tri Fishers.

Delivering remarks at last week’s ceremony, Dr. Alleyne noted that climate change is creating challenges for the Fisheries sector.

Dr. Alleyne noted that training is needed to build capacity among local Tri Tri Fishers.

Since 2020, the EnGenDER project has been implementing initiatives in nine Caribbean countries to integrate gender equality and human-rights based approaches to strengthen disaster risk management and build resilience to the effects of climate change.

The Climate Smart Fisheries Project focuses on raising awareness of the effects of climate change on the fisheries sector through public service announcements, as well as enhancing and sustaining their livelihood with equipment to assist with effective harvesting and processing of Tri Tri fish and encouraging knowledge sharing via south-south cooperation with Dominica’s Tri Tri women fishers.

Photo by: St.Vincent times

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

