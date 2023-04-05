Construction of the temporary Parliament Building nearing completion

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves says the construction of a temporary Parliament Building in Calliaqua is nearing completion.

Minister Gonsalves, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for the area, provided an update on Radio on Sunday.

Minister Gonsalves also provided an update on the modern new Parliament Building, to be constructed in Kingstown.

The Government is expected to borrow 20-million US dollars for the construction of the new Parliament Building and High Court Complex.

