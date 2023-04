Debate on the National Secondary Roads Improvement Programme Loan Authorisation Bill got underway in Parliament this morning.

The Bill, which was presented by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves, was introduced to authorize the Government to secure a loan to carry forward the Road Rehabilitation Programme.

In presenting the Bill, Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves explained why it was necessary at this time.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print