Sir Cecil Cyrus receives tribute in Parliament

Tribute was paid to renowned Surgeon, the late Sir Cecil Cyrus, during this morning’s session of Parliament.

Dr. Cyrus, who died at his home at New Montrose on Friday March 24th, has been hailed by his colleagues for reforming healthcare in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In his tribute, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves described the late Dr. Cyrus as an iconic figure.

And Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday also paid tribute to the late Sir Cecil Cyrus, whom he described as an outstanding nation-builder.

The late Sir Cecil Cyrus received many accolades during his lifetime including being knighted by His Royal Highness Prince Charles (now King Charles III) for services to medicine and health services.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

