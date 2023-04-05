SVG to be represented at World Bank Group and IMF’s 2023 Spring Meetings

A three-member delegation is scheduled to leave the state this week, to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, which would be held next week in Washington D.C.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves, Director General of Finance and Planning, Edmund Jackson and Director of Planning, Recardo Frederick will attend the meeting.

The Spring Meetings will bring together Ministers of Finance and Development, Parliamentarians, Central Bankers, Private Sector Executives, representatives from Civil Society Organizations and Academics to discuss issues of global concern.

Matters to be addressed include the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

The local delegation is expected to leave the State on Friday for the Meetings to be held from April 10th to 16th at the IMF Headquarters, in Washington DC.

