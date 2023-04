Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has postponed an official visit to Morocco, where he was scheduled to sign some agreements.

Dr. Gonsalves said on Radio on Sunday that he was scheduled to travel to London, and then to Morocco today, but has decided to postpone the trip.

The Prime Minister said the agreements that were made with the Moroccan delegation here in SVG will however be pursued.

