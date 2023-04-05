Ministry of Health holds National Health Fair

A National Health Fair is being held at Heritage Square today to coincide with World Health Day, which will be observed on Friday April 7th.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is hosting the Fair between 9am and 2pm.

It includes Health Checks; Nutritional Counseling; Foot Care; Mental Health and HIV Screening

World Health Day will be observed on Friday April 7th with the theme “Health for All”.

The Day is aimed at promoting awareness among people towards the importance of good health.

