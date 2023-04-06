 Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health recognizes the advancements in this country’s health care

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Cuthbert Knights has highlighted the strides made in this country’s health care revolution.

Addressing the opening of the National Health Fair on Wednesday, event, said the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, through the Ministry of Health, is ensuring that there is universal access to health care across the country

Mr. Knights also pointed out that this country has increased its focus and investment in health to ensure a healthy and productive Vincentian society.

The National Health Fair was held by the Ministry of Health to coincide with World Health Day, which will be observed tomorrow-Friday April 7th, with the theme Health For All.

