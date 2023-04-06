Local youths encouraged to pursue careers in the fisheries sector

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar, has encouraged young Vincentians to consider careers in the Fisheries Sector, as opportunities continue to emerge in this field.

Speaking at a Signing Ceremony at the Fisheries Conference Room this week, Minister Caesar said steps are also being taken to enhance the capacity of local Fisherfolk.

The Agreement was signed by Minster Caesar and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Matsu-bara Ya-taka.

The Government of Japan is providing some 2.3 million US dollars in grant funds, for the procurement of equipment for the technological advancement of infrastructure within the sector.

