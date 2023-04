The issue of Regional Air Transportation is continuing to receive the attention of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The Prime Minister said on Radio on Sunday that he is continuing to look at ways to bring a solution to the issue of Regional Air Transport

Dr. Gonsalves said he has held discussions with the leadership of the Mustique Company on the purchase or lease of three additional aircraft.

