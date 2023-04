The Vector Control Unit in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is seeking the support of the public, as it moves forward with a campaign to reduce the rodent population in Kingstown.The campaign to reduce the rodent population in Kingstown is being carried out in three phases.

Senior Environmental Health Officer Dr. Todd Lewis told the Agency for Public Information, API that the public has an important role to play in ensuring the success of the campaign.

