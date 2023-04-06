Prime Minister provides update on Government-AECON Construction discussions

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has arrived at an agreement with the AECON construction company, in relation to dredging at Argyle, for material to be used in the construction of the modern port in Kingstown.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves provided an update on the issue, as he spoke on radio on Sunday.

Dr. Gonsalves said the Senior Vice-President of AECON met with local officials last month to discuss the issue, and it was decided that a bathy-metric study or survey would be undertaken, before any dredging is carried out at Argyle.

A bathy-metric survey is used to measure the depth of water, and can help scientists determine where fish and other marine life feed, live, and breed. Bathy-metric data is also used to create maps of coral habitats to assist in conservation and monitoring.

The Prime Minister said the bathy-metric survey is expected to take about two weeks to be completed, and AECON has agreed to pay $20 million for the material secured from dredging.

