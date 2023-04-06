Taiwan will devote $1 million USD over the next three years on tertiary education

The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has pledged to invest one-million US dollars annually for three years to provide tertiary Education to Vincentian students.

This commitment was given by Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Peter Sha-Li Lan.

Ambassador Lan was speaking at a signing ceremony on Wednesday for two agreements, which include a Memorandum of Understanding on the Higher Education Co-operation between the Governments of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Ambassador Lan said Taiwan’s investment in Education over the years has contributed significantly to that country’s development. And he noted that this type of development is anticipated in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which is also benefitting from significant investment in the Education sector.

The Loan Agreement for the implementation of the National Secondary Roads Improvement Program was also signed at Wednesday’s ceremony, which took place at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is continuing to invest significant resources in the Education Sector.

Addressing yesterday’s Signing Ceremony, the Prime Minister outlined the Government’s vision for the Sector.

The Prime Minister also outlined the fundamental goals and purpose of the Education Revolution.

