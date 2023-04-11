Ministry of Social Development praised for launching the Big Brother Mentoring Programme

Legal Officer at the General Employees Co-operative Credit Union, GECCU J-Lany Williams has commended the Ministry of Social Development for its introduction of a Big Brother Mentorship Programme at the Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre.

Mr. Williams, who is one of the eleven Mentors taking part in the programme, delivered the feature address at the official launch of the initiative last week.

He pledged the commitment of the Mentors to providing guidance and support to the boys at the Centre.

The goal of the Big Brother Mentorship Programme is to support the healthy development of residents at the Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre, by addressing their psychological needs, and reducing risk factors for negative behaviour.

Eleven Mentors will provide guidance to the Boys at the institution for at least one year, and facilitate linkages for networking in the future.

The launch of the programme coincided with activities to commemorate Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month which is being observed in April, with the theme: You have the power to create a better future for us the children, treat us well.

