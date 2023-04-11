The Ekklesia Gospel Band launches new single

The Ekklesia Gospel Band launched its single We will rise at its Post Eruption Thanksgiving Concert on Sunday at the London Playing Field.

Leader of the Band Raul Baptiste said Sunday’s event was held to bring hope to the people in North Windward who were adversely affected by the eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano two years ago on April 9th.

Baptiste said the Song was written by his wife and is a song of hope for the people.

The Ekklesia Gospel Band is a multidenominational band that is comprised of members from churches in Sandy Bay.

The band was launched in 2001 with the vision to bring hope to people by responding to their spiritual, physical, social, and educational needs.

