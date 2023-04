The Bequia Onshore Activities Management Committee is pleased with the success of this year’s Easter celebrations on the Grenadine Island.

Chairperson of the Committee, Jan Ollivierre-Providence told NBC News, the activities, which culminated on Easter Monday were well received by members of the public

Mrs. Ollivierre-Providence thanked residents of Bequia for their support and the persons who traveled to the island for the festivities this year.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print