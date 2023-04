Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to expend significant sums to ensure that Vincentians have access to University Education.

The Prime Minister made the point as he discussed the issue on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

Dr. Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines invests heavily in students at the University of the West Indies.

