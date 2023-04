MR JOSEPH SNAGG better known as EMPSON STOWE and BLACK-MAN of Friendship, Bequia died on Monday March 27th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Sunday April 16th at the Seventh Day Adventist Church under the White Tent, Paget Farm, Bequia. The viewing takes place at noon and the Service from 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Paget Farm Cemetery.

