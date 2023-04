MS JADEESHA HALL better known as DEES and BIG ROAD of Largo Height died on Monday March 27th at the age of 20. The funeral takes place on Sunday April 16th at the Largo Height Playing Field according to Open Bible Church rights. The viewing begins at noon and the service at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

