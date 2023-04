MS MARSHA DEANNE JOSEPH better known as MARSHA BIBBY of Dart-mouth, Nova Scotia, Canada formerly of Murray’s Village died on Saturday February 25th at the age of 64. A memorial service takes place on Saturday, April 15th at the Kingstown Methodist Church at 10:00 am. The cremation took place on March 17th, in Dartmouth, Canada.

