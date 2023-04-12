Promotion resumes for Love Boogie – additional limited tickets printed

The National Broadcasting Corporation has resumed promotion of its Love Boogie Annual Charity Dance, following a break to observe Holy Week.

NBC’s General Manager Dionne John said the public support for the event has been good thus far.

Miss John said an additional 150 tickets have been printed, to be sold at 60 dollars each.

She said the promotion of Love Boogie will continue with two Yard Limes on the compound of the National Broadcasting Corporation with the first one taking place this Friday April 14th.

The Love Boogie event is hosted annually to raise funds to replenish the Corporation’s Medical Fund, which provides assistance to persons seeking medical attention.

This year’s edition of Love Boogie will be held on Saturday April 29th at the Cruise Ship Terminal in Kingstown.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has endorsed the Annual Love Boogie Charity event being organized by the National Broadcasting Corporation.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

