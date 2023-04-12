Ministry of Tourism launches ” Our islands, our vibes” social media campaign

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture is preparing to launch its Our islands, our vibes social media campaign next week.

Communications Manager in the Ministry of Tourism Jewelene Charles-Scott told NBC News that the Ministry is currently hosting a Digital Content Creators Workshop for Vloggers who will participate in the social media campaign.

Mrs. Charles-Scott said close to 50 Content Creators will participate in the social media campaign which is expected to run for seven months.

The launch of the Ministry’s Social Media Campaign will take place on Monday April 17th from 10:00 am at the NIS Conference Room.

