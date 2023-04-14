Manchester United and Sevilla draw 2-2

Last night was a miserable night for Manchester United as they were held to a late draw by Sevilla in the EUROPA League quarter-finals.

Manchester United made a flying start to the match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England through a quick pass from Bruno Fernandes unto the feet of Marcelle Sabitzer who opened the scoring within just 14th minutes of the match. He came back seven minutes later to double Manchester United’s lead, but their joy was short lived when two late own goals in the final minutes levelled the match at 2-2.

The result leaves Manchester United facing a battle to secure a semi-final spot.

