Overland United won yesterday afternoon’s match of the CARIB Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field by beating Glen United 4-2 after a hat trick of goals by Trizien Da Souza, and 1 by Dwayne Mathews.

For Glen United, Zeddie Millington and Kareem Williams scored a goal each.

This afternoon’s match will be between Marriaqua United and Brotherhood and is scheduled for a 4.30 p. m kick-off at the Biabou Playing Field.

