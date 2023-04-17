NBA Results

Nikola Jokic recorded a double-double while Jamal Murray top scored as Denver Nuggets re-discovered their form with a dominant 109-80 win over Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA last night.

The Western Conference top seed, Denver Nuggets had gone 7-8 in their final 15 regular-season games, but snapped back into form in Game 1 of their first-round playoffs series.

Kawhi Leonard came up clutch with two late three-pointers among his 38 points, while Russell Westbrook made a critical block as Los Angeles Clippers won 115-110 over the Phoenix Suns.

Los Angeles Lakers claimed an early road win 128-112 over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Eastern Conference eight seed, Miami Heat pulled off an upset 130-117 road win over Milwaukee Bucks who lost Giannis Antetokounmpo to a lower back contusion before half-time.

