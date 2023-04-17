IPL fixtures

Rajasthan Royals retained their place at the top of the IPL points table with a remarkable backs-to-the-wall run chase to beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets yesterday.

Rajasthan Royal went into yesterday’s match at the top of the Competition after five rounds, but their hopes of protecting that position were hit by the early wickets of openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler as they replied to 177-7 off 20 overs scored by Gujarat Titans.

Shubman Gill (45) and David Miller (46) led the Gujarat Titans to that total. It meant that Rajasthan Royals required an improbable turnaround after losing their two leading scorers and initially struggling to get going thereafter

Captain, Sanju Samson stepped up with a swift 60, though, and Shimron Hetmyer’s 56 off 26 balls got them over the line to 179-7 off 19.2 balls despite a fine bowling performance from Mohammad Shami, who added to the dismissal of Buttler with two more late wickets.

