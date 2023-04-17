SVG Boys Under-19s defeated Grenada by 2 wickets

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-19s defeated Grenada Under-19s by 2 wickets in one of two opening matches of the WINLOTT Windward Islands Boys Under-19 50-overs Cricket Championship at the Gros Islet Playing Field in St Lucia yesterday.

After being sent in to bat first, Grenada Boys Under-19s made 246 off 49.4 overs. Kellis Andrew top-scored with 65 off 76 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Kirtsen Murray (42), Jerel Jeremiah (26), and Justin John (22) made useful contributions.

The most successful bowlers for St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-19 were by Kirtney Franklyn (2-63), Devonte McDowall (2-51), and Luke Wilson (2-31).

In reply, St. Vincent and The Grenadines Boys Under-19s made 249-8 off 48 overs.

There were two good partnerships. Ethan Gibson (49) and wicket-keeper, Reshawn Lewis (30) had a third-wicket stand of 62, after which Joe Williams (33) and Javan Richardson (38 not out) put on 55 for the fifth-wicket. At the closing stages of the match, St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-19s wanted 23 runs with eight wickets down. Richardson and captain, Luke Wilson (17 not out) took their team to victory.

Kirtsen Murray was the most successful bowler for Grenada Boys Uner-19 with 3-40. Kelshon Andrew took 2-55, and Kirt Murray had 2-61.

The final scores: Grenada Boys Under-19s 246 off 49.4 overs, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under 19s 249-8 off 48 overs.

In yesterday’s other opening match of the Championship, a hattrick by Tarrique Edward helped St. Lucia Boys Under-19s earn a 3-wicket victory over Dominica Boys Under-19s at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.

Dominica Boys Under-19s made 155 off 43.5 overs after winning the toss and batting first. Captain, Stephan Pascal top-scored with 47. At one stage, Dominica Boys Under-19s were 103-1 after 21 overs before captain of St Lucia Boys Under-19s, Tarrique Edward took a hattrick with the first three balls of the 25th over to reduce Dominica Boys Under-19s to 105 for 5. Edward finished with 3-14. Kevin Gassie took 2-23, Shawnil Edward captured 2- 27, and Royce Paul had 2-14.

St. Lucia Boys Under-19s lost five wickets with 88 runs scored after 25 overs before there were two vital partnerships. Jonathan Daniel (31) and Bolton Sayers (40) had a fourth-wicket stand of 54, then there was an unbroken eight-wicket partnership of 53 of 70 deliveries between Sayers and Sawnil Edward (22) that took their team to victory.

For Dominica Boys Under-19s, left-arm, leg-spinner, Jerlani Joseph took 3- 31.

The final scores: Dominica Boys Under-19s 155 off 43.5 overs, St. Lucia Boys Under-19s 156-7 off 42 overs.

Today, St. Lucia Boys Under-19s will meet Grenada Boys Under-19s at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, and St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Undeer-19s will play against Dominica Boys Under-19s at the Gros Islet Playing Field.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

