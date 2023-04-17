Prime Minister Gonsalves joins regional leaders for crime symposium in T&T

Over the next two days Regional Leaders will examine crime and all its elements during a symposium in Trinidad and Tobago.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is among the Regional Leaders attending the CARICOM Crime and Security Symposium.

Under the theme – ‘Violence as a Public Health Issue – The Crime Challenge’, the symposium seeks to promote dialogue and regional action aimed at violence reduction and crime prevention.

The Regional Symposium will emphasize a holistic system approach, particularly a whole of Government and whole-of-society approach, involving all relevant agencies, organisations and sectors at different levels.

Several topics will be discussed over the two days. They include – Violence and Health in the Region; Crime and Violence: A Public Health Approach; Mental Health; Transnational Organized Crime; Trans-Border Crime; Education and Youth, Domestic Violence; Community approaches- Restorative Justice; Sports and Mediation.

Photo : TTT Trinidad & Tobago/Screenshot

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

