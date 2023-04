Work on the Marriot Hotel at Mt. Wynne is expected to commence in June or July this year, as the Government continues with its Hotel Development Projects throughout the country.

This was disclosed by Minister of Housing and Parliamentary Representative for Central Leeward, Dr. Orando Brewster, on Radio yesterday.

Minister Brewster also provided an update on the Black Sands Resort, which is being built at Peters Hope.

