Work is continuing apace on the Sandals Beaches Resort at Buccament, which is expected to be completed later this year.

Providing an update on the project yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said extensive work is being undertaken to beautify the community of Central Leeward.

He said the project is receiving good support from residents in the area.

