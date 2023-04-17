Mental Health Rehabilitation Center continues in effort to raise awareness about Mental Health

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Center continues to raise awareness among the Vincentian Public about mental illness through a number of initiatives.

Counsellor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Center Ellica Mathews said discrimination against people living with mental illness is one of the main reasons why mentally ill people are afraid to seek assistance.

She noted that efforts are continuing to educate the public on mental illness to reduce the stigma attached to the condition.

She is encouraging people who think they are suffering from a mental illness to not be afraid to reach out for help.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

