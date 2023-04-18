NBA Results

Sacramento Kings defeated defending champions, Golden State Warriors 114-106 to take a two-game lead in the NBA Western Conference play-offs last night.

It is the first time that Golden State Warriors have suffered back-to-back play-off losses since the 2019 NBA Finals.

De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis each scored 24 points for Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento.

The game got heated when Golden State Warriors’ forward, Draymond Green was ejected after stamping on the chest of Sabonis.

The pair became entangled under the Golden State Warriors basket, with Sabonis hitting the floor after a bump from Klay Thompson.

As Green attempted to run down the court, his foot landed on his opponent’s chest which resulted in a flagrant foul two and immediate ejection.

The seven-match series heads to San Francisco for game three on Thursday.

In Monday’s other play-off game, Philadelphia 76ers took a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference series by beating Brooklyn Nets 96-84.

Trailing by 10 points in the second quarter, the Sixers overcame a slow start and outscored Brooklyn Nets 24-14 in the third before wrapping up victory as Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Centre.

The series moves to Brooklyn with game three taking place on Thursday.

