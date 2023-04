Windward Islands Cricket Board announces women’s cricket squad

The Windward Islands Cricket Board has announced a Windward Islands Women’s Squad of 18 including 4 reserves at the conclusion of the Windward Islands Women’s Championship in St Lucia.

The 14-member squad is Merlicka Edward (St Lucia), Namiya Marcellien (St Lucia), Kimone Homer (St Vincent and the Grenadines), Zaida James (St Lucia), Abiline St Jean (Dominica), Quiana Joseph) (St Lucia), Earnisha Fontaine, wicket-keper (Dominica), Janillia Glasgow, Vice-Captain (St Vincent and the Grenadines), Afy Fletcher, Captain (Grenada), Pearl Ettienne

(Dominica), Nisha Crafton (St Lucia), Carina Noel (Grenada), Tracy Byron (St Vincent and the Grenadines), and Amya Gilbert (Dominica).

The reserves are Japhina Joseph (St Vincent and the Grenadines), Cassie Williams (Grenada), Selena Ross (St Lucia), and Destiny Edwards (St Lucia).

