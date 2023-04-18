Results of the Windward Islands Boys under-19 Championship matches

Reshawn Lewis scored an 80-ball 137 not out for St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-19 to guide them to a 7-wicket victory over Dominica Boys Under-19 in the WINLOTT Boys Under-19 50-Overs Cricket Championship at the Gros Islet Playing Field in St Lucia yesterday.

Lewis and Joe Williams (21) featured in the highest partnership of the tournament so far, a fourth wicket stand of 162, after coming together with the score at 61-3 in the ninth over as they chased the total of 219 off 47.1 overs made by Dominica Boys Under-19. St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-19 won the match with 22.2 overs to spare as they replied with 223-3 off 27.4 overs.

Lewis’s innings contained 11 fours and 12 sixes. He reached his century with a six over long on.

Dominica Boys Under-19s, who batted first, were dismissed for 219 off 47.1 overs after Kyron Phillip top-scored with 86 from 59 balls, and Jelani Joseph (36) shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 66 runs.

For St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-19, Devonte McDowall took 4-25, and Kirtney Franklyn finished with 3-36.

The final scores: Dominica Boys Under-19s 219 off 47.1 overs, St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-19 223-3 off 27.4 overs.

In yesterday’s second match, all-rounder, Bolton Sayers scored 45 to lead St Lucia Boys Under-19s to their second successive win, as they defeated Grenada Boys Under-19s by 4 wickets at the Daren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet.

Sayers and Shawnil Edward (15 not out) featured in an unbroken 53-run eight-wicket partnership with St. Lucia Boys Under-19s on 204-6 in the 34th over, and requiring 34 to win from 99 balls.

Before Sayers’ innings, wicket-keeper, Noel Leo made 49 off 30 balls as he Khan Elcock (38) shared an opening stand of 71 off 8.4 overs. Theo Edward contributed 35 and featured in a second-wicket partnership of 60 with Elcock. The successful bowlers for Grenada Boys Under-19s were Jerel Jeremiah Murray with 2-23, and Kirt Murray who took 2-53.

Grenada Boys Under-19s’ batting was led by opening batsman, Jerel Jeremiah (72), Ronell Walker (41) and Kirt Murray (37), as they totaled 237 off 49.4 overs.

Jeremiah and Kirt Murray shared a third-wicket stand of 76, then Jeremiah and Kellis Andrew put on 45 for the fifth wicket as Grenada Boys Under-19s made 237 in their innings. Keviin Gassie, Shawnil Edward, Royce Paul and Captain, Tarrique Edward took 2 wickets each for St Lucia Boys Under-19s.

The final scores: Grenada Boys Under-19s 237 off 49.4 overs, St. Lucia Boys Under-19s 238-6 off 43.5 overs.

