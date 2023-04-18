Liverpool beats Leeds United 6-1

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both scored twice as Liverpool claimed a first win in five Premier League matches by inflicting a 6-1 defeat yesterday on Leeds United, who remain stuck in a relegation battle.

Liverpool had not won since putting seven unanswered goals past Manchester United at the start of March, but after a slow start yesterday, they ruthlessly dismantled a hapless Leeds United.

Trent Alexander-Arnold used an arm to control the ball but neither the referee nor the Video Assistant Referee (VA) felt it worthy of penalizing. He then drove forward to exchange passes with Salah and set up Cody Gakpo for the opener.

Salah doubled his team’s lead soon after, sending a shot in after being set up by Jota to put Liveerpool in control.

Leeds were given hope after the break when Luis Sinisterra dispossessed the ponderous Ibrahima Konate and cleverly chipped the ball beyond Alisson.

However, Liverpool quickly responded through Jota’s neat finish as the Portugal forward notched his first goal since April 2022.

After seeing a goal ruled out for offside, Salah then slotted home his second at the end of a superb move to put the game to bed before Jota grabbed his second when he steered in a Jordan Henderson cross.

Substitute, Darwin Nunez completed the rout with a neat side-foot finish against Leeds United, who conceded five last week-end at home to Crystal Palace, and now have the worst defensive record in the Premier League.

