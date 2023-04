Sri Lanka claimed a commanding victory on day three of the 1st Test against Ireland by an innings and 280 runs in Galle today.

Ten wickets from Prabath Jayasuriya helped Sri Lanka claim their biggest ever win, and condemned Ireland to their heaviest Test defeat.

Captain, Dimuth Karunaratne produced another excellent performance and was the top scorer with 179.

Ireland are now winless in their five Test series since 2018.

