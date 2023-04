The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) is continuing its work with local and regional partners to promote the protection of Coral Reefs throughout the waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Director of the Academy, Stina Herberg, said the RVA will host a major Coral Restoration Workshop this week, to further educate stakeholders about the importance of Coral Reefs.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print