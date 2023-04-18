Youlou Arts Foundation working closely with youths to develop Visual Arts Industry

The Youlou Arts Foundation said it is continuing its work with the younger generations to develop the Visual Arts industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Foundation was established in 2000 to develop the Visual Arts and other creative industries among the nation’s youths.

Founder of the organisation, Camille Saunders-Musser told NBC News the Saturday Morning Art classes for children will resume this Saturday April 22nd.

She said the classes entitled “Hello Art” are for children between the ages of five to twelve years old and are held on Saturdays at the Youlou Arts Centre at Indian Bay.

Mrs. Saunders-Musser said the Foundation is currently working on an illustrated book with the children called Brighter Than The Sun.

