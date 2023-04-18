PM Gonsalves refutes claims that economic hardship and frustration leads to violent crimes

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has refuted claims that violent crimes are committed as a result of economic challenges and frustration.

Dr. Gonsalves made the point while speaking at a two-day symposium in Trinidad and Tobago held with the theme Violence as a Public Health Issue – The Crime Challenge .

The Prime Minister said if economic challenges were a cause of crime, the crime statistics spanning from the 1930’s would have been higher than they are now.

Dr. Gonsalves said that if frustration was a cause of crime then the region’s suicide rate would have been far higher than its crime rate.

The Symposium, which wraps up today, sought to promote dialogue and regional action aimed at violence reduction and crime prevention within the region.

