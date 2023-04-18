WPP physical therapy medical mission progressing well

The Physical Therapy Medical Mission currently being conducted by the World Pediatric Project (WPP) is said to be progressing well.

Physical Therapy, also known as Physiotherapy, is provided by Physical Therapists who promote, maintain, or restore health through physical examination.

SVG Program Director for the WPP, Sigmund Wiggins said they are hoping to see 30 children during this mission which wraps up today. .

Mr. Wiggins outlined the medical conditions being dealt with during this week’s Medical Mission.

